Honest (HNST) Trading 25.7% Lower This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $23,336.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.39 or 0.01012240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,995.86 or 1.00157114 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00023108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.25 or 0.00609337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

