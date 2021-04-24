HOQU Achieves Market Cap of $524,636.24 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. HOQU has a total market cap of $524,636.24 and approximately $32,871.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

