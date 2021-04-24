Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 9.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $294,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

