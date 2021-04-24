Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 10.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.12 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $172.15 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.70 and a 200-day moving average of $250.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

