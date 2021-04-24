Horizon Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $384.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $228.71 and a 52-week high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

