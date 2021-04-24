Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,558 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 5.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,514,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

