Horizon Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

