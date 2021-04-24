Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,825 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average volume of 531 call options.

NYSEARCA:INFL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 702,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,307. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

