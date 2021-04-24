H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.15

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.15 and traded as high as C$14.87. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.83, with a volume of 472,558 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.14.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Insiders sold a total of 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481 in the last three months.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.