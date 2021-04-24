HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $35,043.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,163.40 or 1.00088681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00037907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.99 or 0.01115328 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.56 or 0.00503919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.00361460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00125147 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004013 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.