Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,382 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up about 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.08% of Hubbell worth $109,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Hubbell by 79.5% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 114,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hubbell by 79.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $191.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.