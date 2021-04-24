Humanscape Market Cap Tops $64.67 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $64.67 million and approximately $31,946.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00064923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00090951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00650531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.11 or 0.07754786 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

