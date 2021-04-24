Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,385,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 175,502 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.