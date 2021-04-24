Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Volume Hits $176.83 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $50,111.13 or 1.00132994 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $176.83 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00269353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.45 or 0.01019994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,964.22 or 0.99839435 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00605675 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

