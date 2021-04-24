Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.19 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $381.68 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for $17.46 or 0.00034672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00056844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00091237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00649846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.15 or 0.08131675 BTC.

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

