HYCON (HYC) Price Tops $0.0012

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $742,655.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00132725 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,544,953 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,544,952 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.