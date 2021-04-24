Hyper Finance (HYFI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 68.1% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $38,923.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.01017059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,788.33 or 1.00073141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.00599106 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

