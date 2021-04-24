HyperCash Price Hits $1.51 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $68.20 million and approximately $22.40 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,115.03 or 1.00158611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037687 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.83 or 0.01112868 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00493616 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00367100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00125462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003937 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.