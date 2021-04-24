HyperExchange Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and $8,923.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00267197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.17 or 0.01010017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,212.76 or 1.00194121 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00608334 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

