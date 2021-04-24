HyperQuant (HQT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 72.5% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $42,962.53 and approximately $1,445.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00063527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00054771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.65 or 0.00645268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.07648756 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

