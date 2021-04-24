Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hyve has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $779,756.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.01017059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,788.33 or 1.00073141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.00599106 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.