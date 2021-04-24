I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Down 28.2% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $3.51 million and $2,157.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,827,785 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

