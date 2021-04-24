ichi.farm Price Tops $3.92 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00263453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.01014841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,738.86 or 1.00033095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00604209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

