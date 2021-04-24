Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Down 13% This Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $18,761.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00266271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01003356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,221.35 or 1.00019924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00022506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00610654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

