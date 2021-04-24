Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Cap of $7.71 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $43,571.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,820,742 coins and its circulating supply is 40,278,695 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

