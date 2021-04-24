IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $559.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.95 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

