Idle Reaches 1-Day Volume of $214,929.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $10.75 or 0.00021227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $214,929.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00266548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.38 or 0.01010178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,314.47 or 0.99391545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00022955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00601463 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.