Ignition Market Capitalization Achieves $162,798.40 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Ignition has a market cap of $162,798.40 and $19.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,121.84 or 1.00154384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00037804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00124690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,421,728 coins and its circulating supply is 1,408,555 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.