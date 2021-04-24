ImageCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $89,840.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $372,507.05 and $89,840.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,097,140 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

