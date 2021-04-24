ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.79 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.