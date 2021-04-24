Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,446 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $9,204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 682.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 149,193 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $4,619,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 88,547 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.