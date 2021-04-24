Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,976 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 75,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

