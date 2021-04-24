Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.