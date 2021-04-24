Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 731 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

UPS stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

