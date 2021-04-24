Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Waste Management stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

