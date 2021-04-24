Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.04 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

