Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.2% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.3% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average is $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.