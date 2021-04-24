Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.