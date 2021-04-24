Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $163,018,000.

VOO stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $384.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

