Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $3.29 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.