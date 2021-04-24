Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.