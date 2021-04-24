Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 4,855 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after purchasing an additional 254,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average is $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

