Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $200.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

