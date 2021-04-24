Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 11,037 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.