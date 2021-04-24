Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,715 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

