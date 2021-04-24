Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 7,070 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $54,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.