Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 9,935 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 51,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 973,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 72,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

NYSE T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.