Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.05. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $229.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

