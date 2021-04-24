IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Holdings Boosted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,575 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 4.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.96% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $39,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $32.12 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94.

