Indorse Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,954.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $9,954.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00649190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.78 or 0.07717193 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

